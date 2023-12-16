Israel and Qatar explore revival of deal for Gaza hostages

Israeli and Qatari officials were set to meet in Norway on Saturday in an effort to revive talks about the release of hostages held in Gaza in return for a cease-fire and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, according to people familiar with the matter.
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was due to meet David Barnea, director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, in Oslo, the people said, describing the talks as exploratory. They added that Barnea is also likely to meet with Egyptian officials.
The planned talks come a day after the Israeli military said it had mistakenly killed three hostages during fighting in Gaza, an incident that has intensified pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to take new steps to free the 129 remaining hostages.
Significant obstacles impede a resumption of negotiations on a new hostage deal, the people said, including disagreements over the possible terms within Hamas, the U.S.-designated terror group whose Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel sparked the Gaza war.
The Oslo meeting would be the first between senior Israeli and Qatari officials since a weeklong truce brokered by Qatar and Egypt ended two weeks ago after Hamas failed to hand over a final group of female hostages and two young children who remain in captivity.
Netanyahu’s office didn’t immediately respond on Saturday to a request for comment on the Oslo meeting.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that he had talked with Barnea the previous day “about how to move forward to secure the release of all the hostages," adding that he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic about further releases anytime soon.
Family members of American hostages met with President Biden at the White House on Wednesday.
Hamas officials have blamed Israel for the collapse of the cease-fire on Dec. 1, saying the women hostages Israel expected to be released were soldiers and not part of the original cease-fire agreement. Remaining civilian female hostages are held by other militant groups in Gaza and are outside its control, Hamas officials have told negotiators.
The prospects for reviving a truce also depend on Hamas’s willingness to consider trading the U.S.-Israeli citizens, male Israelis and other categories of hostages that Hamas considers its most valuable bargaining chips for obtaining large-scale Palestinian prisoner releases and a lasting cease-fire.
In Gaza, sustained shelling and fighting between Israeli troops and militants continued through the night and into Saturday morning, residents said, including in the oldest section of Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave.
“We could hear shrapnel falling around our house," said Hanadi Salim, 40, a local resident. “We are caught in the crossfire."
The Israeli military said its operations continued overnight in Gaza City and Jabalia, a fiercely contested neighborhood in the north. Warplanes carried out a strike on militants on the roof of a Jabalia residence who fired at Israeli forces. Israeli troops also conducted raids on two schools in the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, where the military said Hamas militants had concealed themselves.
Qatar and Egypt have proposed new ideas to Hamas to try to obtain the release of more hostages, beyond the remaining women and children held captive. Among those ideas is releasing elderly and civilian men in exchange for some senior Palestinian prisoners, according to Egyptian officials.
Other ideas include a deal that could include the return of three senior Israeli officers kidnapped on Oct. 7 in exchange for 10 veteran Palestinian prisoners, including Marwan Barghouti, a popular leader in the Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah faction, who is serving five life sentences for the murder of Israelis in the early 2000s.
Hamas’s military wing, however, has been unresponsive to overtures made in recent days to try to revive concrete negotiations about the hostages.
Al Thani, the Qatari premier, said last week that mediation efforts to secure a new cease-fire and free more hostages held by Hamas were continuing, but he blamed Israeli strikes for hampering chances of a successful outcome.
“Our efforts as the state of Qatar along with our partners are continuing. We are not going to give up," he said. “The continuation of the bombardment is just narrowing this window for us."
Israel’s military has had little success at freeing hostages through its military operations, but Israeli officials believe their continuing offensive targeting southern Gaza is putting pressure on Hamas to return to the negotiation table.
Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza say their government isn’t doing enough to rescue those held by Hamas and that time is running out to repatriate their relatives who are still alive.
“It seems like President Biden is doing more to return the hostages than the government of Israel. The government of Israel should get a handle on itself," said Ruby Chen, the American-Israeli father of hostage Itay. Chen said he was part of the recent delegation that visited the White House.
More than 70 days into the war, Chen said the situation was no longer tolerable and that families were every day dreading news of the latest hostage death.
