Israel and Turkey in talks to avoid conflict over Syria
Jared Malsin , Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Apr 2025, 12:36 PM IST
SummaryThe two U.S. allies suddenly have differing interests in a neighboring country that just experienced a revolution.
Turkey and Israel are working to defuse military tensions in Syria, easing the risk of conflict between two important U.S. allies that have suffered a strain in relations since the war in Gaza began in 2023.
