Israel, Egypt Negotiate Over Key Corridor Along Gaza Border

Israel and Egypt are negotiating the future of a corridor between Egypt and Gaza that Israel says has been used by Hamas to smuggle weapons and people through underground tunnels and is key to destroying the militant group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel has requested that sensors be installed along the Philadelphi Corridor—the sliver of land controlled by Egypt that borders Gaza—according to senior Egyptian officials, to alert Israel in case Hamas attempts to rebuild a tunnel and smuggling network after the war. Israel, which used to control the corridor, also requested direct notifications if the sensors are triggered and the right to send surveillance drones into the area in case of such a trigger, the officials said.

In response, Egypt said that it would consider adding the sensors but that a direct notification or approval of drones would be a violation of Egyptian sovereignty, the officials said. The negotiations, which have taken shape over the past two weeks, are currently stuck on this issue, said the officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Israeli government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the corridor must be “in our hands," in a Dec. 30 news conference, stressing that control of the border between Gaza and Egypt is key to ensuring the demilitarization of Gaza.

“It must be closed," he said. “It’s clear that any other arrangement won’t guarantee the disarmament that we want." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The corridor is a roughly 9-mile-long buffer running the length of the Gaza frontier with Egypt. The security buffer was initially established by the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel and was controlled by Israel to prevent the movement of weapons and goods between Egypt and Gaza. But Israel relinquished that control to Egypt and Palestinian authorities after Israel unilaterally pulled out from Gaza in 2005.

Since Hamas took over the enclave in 2007, Israel alleges the corridor has become the militant group’s main avenue for smuggling weapons and illicit goods into the Strip.

“It’s clear that the Egyptians failed to stop the flow of munitions and weapons into Gaza in the past 18 years, they can’t deny it," said Giora Eiland, a retired Israeli general. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The negotiations with Egypt come as Israel focuses its war against Hamas on the southern part of the enclave.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that it has managed to destroy Hamas’s military structure in northern Gaza, although it still doesn’t have full military control over the area. Israel has killed key leadership and severed command lines, rendering the 12 Hamas battalions in northern Gaza unable to fight in an organized manner, said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s chief spokesperson. Israel has also destroyed several miles of subterranean tunnel and military infrastructure in northern Gaza, he said.

Hamas didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel has been under pressure from the U.S. and other allies to transition to lower-intensity fighting, which analysts say may happen in phases across the Strip, likely starting with northern Gaza, where Israel has made the most progress and is already withdrawing forces.

High-intensity battles are expected, however, to continue in central and southern Gaza, which represent newer and more complicated fronts, the Israeli military said, as the area is full of civilians who have fled from the north to the south.

Some 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced since the war began, according to the United Nations. More than 22,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Israel launched a war in Gaza aimed at toppling Hamas from power, according to Palestinian health officials. The number doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Write to Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com

