Israel faces agonising choices in the battle for Gaza
Summary
- But with Hamas in charge there can be no peace process
Armies can struggle to pursue a single war aim without being blown off course. Israel is pursuing four of them, and they are in tension with each other. Its forces have begun what on October 28th the Israeli prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, called the second stage of the war—the ground invasion of Gaza. He warned that this phase will be “difficult and long" and he is right. Israel’s leaders will continuously have to balance those four competing objectives. Striving harder for one may frustrate all the others.