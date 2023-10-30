Israel faces agonising choices in the battle for Gaza

The last goal is to lay the foundations for restarting work in the Middle East on an eventual peace, a process that has been stalled for years. Just now the idea of a post-war arrangement between Israel and the Palestinians in East Jerusalem, Gaza and on the West Bank is unthinkable for many on both sides, but hard-headed Israeli strategists believe that the prospect of genuine peace will be needed to create lasting stability. This will require the backing of at least some Arab governments, most likely those that have drawn closer to Israel under the Abraham accords. America will lend its weight, by pressing them to give cash and diplomatic support. Some even imagine Arab states also providing security in Gaza after Israel moves out.