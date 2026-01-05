By extending diplomatic recognition to the breakaway statelet of Somaliland, Israel has cut a deal aimed at sharing intelligence and securing the strategic waterways of the Red Sea—making the country a player in the Horn of Africa, where Arab countries are jostling for influence.
Israel flexes new diplomatic muscle in recognition of Somaliland
SummaryTwo years of war have honed Israeli independence on the world stage.
