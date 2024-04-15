Israel had created enormous political trouble for Biden. Then Iran attacked.
John McCormick , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Apr 2024, 04:06 PM IST
SummaryThe president faces pressure from both his left and right on the Middle East conflict.
President Biden’s tightrope on Israel—and his re-election bid—got even more perilous over the weekend as images of hundreds of drones and missiles launched by Iran threatened to escalate the Middle East conflict and push gasoline prices higher.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less