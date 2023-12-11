Israel has just a few weeks left to destroy Hamas

In public both governments deny that President Joe Biden’s administration has set any sort of deadline for the Israelis to finish their offensive. But several sources have confirmed that during his recent visit to Israel Antony Blinken, the American secretary of state, told the Israelis that they would have to wrap things up by the new year. Meanwhile, the administration is also demanding that Israel do much more to alleviate Palestinians’ suffering, especially in southern Gaza. Some 2m people, more than three-quarters displaced from their homes by the fighting, are crowded together with scarce supplies and a breakdown in sanitation makes outbreaks of disease likely.