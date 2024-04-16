Israel, Iran seek deterrence but risk escalation
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Apr 2024, 07:16 PM IST
SummaryBoth countries want to avoid looking weak, raising the stakes and bringing the region closer to war.
TEL AVIV—Israel’s military has long followed a clear policy: When enemies hit us, we strike back so hard they won’t do it again. That deterrence is no longer working.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less