Israel pushes case to control security in Syrian buffer zone, Gaza
Anat Peled , Omar Abdel , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Dec 2024, 10:22 AM IST
SummaryDefense Minister Katz joins Prime Minister Netanyahu on a trip to the strategic Mt. Hermon peak in Syria.
TEL AVIV—Israel’s defense minister signaled the country is planning to keep tighter and longer-term security control over territory just across its border in Syria and in Gaza, taking advantage of its weakened neighbors to better insulate itself from possible threats.
