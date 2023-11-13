Israel Rebuffs Calls for Palestinian Authority to Rule Gaza
Anat Peled ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 7 min read 13 Nov 2023, 09:28 AM IST
SummaryU.S. officials advocate a role for the Palestinian body in governing after Hamas, a proposal Netanyahu rejects.
Israel is diverging from the U.S. and Arab world on a postwar solution for Gaza, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a role for the Palestinian Authority, which Washington and some Arab leaders prefer to take over from Hamas
