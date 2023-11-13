Israel Rebuffs Calls for Palestinian Authority to Rule Gaza

Israel is diverging from the U.S. and Arab world on a postwar solution for Gaza, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a role for the Palestinian Authority, which Washington and some Arab leaders prefer to take over from Hamas

Netanyahu, under pressure from his right-wing political base, said Saturday Israel wants a solution other than the Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas. The Israeli leader didn’t put forward an alternative, only saying that Israel wants to avoid governing Gaza and needs to maintain security control over the strip after it defeats Hamas, which Netanyahu has sworn to do.

The U.S. has said that it prefers an “effective and revitalized" Palestinian Authority, based in the West Bank, as the solution for governance and security control in Gaza.

Arab and Muslim leaders, gathered in Saudi Arabia Saturday, endorsed in a draft declaration the Palestine Liberation Organization, the body overseeing the Palestinian Authority, as “the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people."

Netanyahu said Sunday on CNN that “a civilian authority has to cooperate in two goals. One is to demilitarize Gaza, and the second is to de-radicalize Gaza. And I have to say that the Palestinian Authority has unfortunately failed on both counts."

Israel’s stance, increasingly at odds with the international community, reflects tensions within Israel over the Palestinian Authority and Netanyahu’s limited room to maneuver in his coalition government.

Going into the war, he held a four-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset, and his position is dependent on far-right coalition partners who signal that they want to establish Jewish communities in Gaza and control it, rather than hand it to the Palestinian Authority.

“It’s all about political survival," Mitchell Barak, a political analyst at Jerusalem-based Keevoon Global Research, said of Netanyahu’s approach to the Palestinian Authority and Gaza. “He hasn’t articulated his plan or his vision," because he’s trying to appease the far-right, added Barak, who was an aide to Netanyahu in the 1990s.

The prime minister’s foreign-policy adviser, Ophir Falk, said that Israel’s strategy is to free Gaza from Hamas and ensure the Palestinian enclave is demilitarized and deradicalized. “In such a way that children are not taught to hate and worshipers are not taught in mosques to murder Jews," he said, adding that only then could Gaza be rebuilt.

To be sure, Israel hasn’t defeated Hamas yet, which could take months, if Israel succeeds. Its military has largely sealed off northern Gaza and its soldiers are currently engaged in intense fighting around Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital. The military has said it has killed dozens of midlevel Hamas military commanders, but it has so far failed to take out any senior leaders—its stated goal.

Israel is also facing growing calls for a cease-fire. According to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave, Israel’s offensive has killed over 11,000 people in Gaza, the majority of them women and children. The figures don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants. At least 44 Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in Gaza since the ground incursion began late last month, according to the Israeli military.

Netanyahu’s rejection of the Palestinian Authority could eventually have less impact, given that many political analysts say he may not remain in power when Gaza’s postwar order comes into clearer focus.

Israelis are angry at his perceived failure to prevent the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that sparked the current conflict in Gaza, in which more than 1,200 Israelis were killed. He is facing criticism for his handling of the war and failure, so far, to return around 239 hostages that Israel says are being held in the strip.

Members of Netanyahu’s Likud party have privately said he is unlikely to remain as leader after the war.

“There are too many unknowns to make predictions or to take anything Bibi says too seriously," said Gadi Wolfsfeld, a professor of political science at Israel’s Reichman University, using Netanyahu’s nickname.

Still, the growing rift between the U.S. and Netanyahu over the Palestinian Authority illustrates wariness among many Israelis over its viability as a partner for security. The authority was formed during a peace process in the 1990s to govern Gaza and parts of the West Bank on an interim basis, ahead of a long-term peace agreement that never materialized.

Some on Israel’s far right have advocated re-establishing Jewish settlements in Gaza, known in Hebrew as Gush Katif, rather than allowing the Palestinian Authority to return. The Palestinian Authority governed Gaza until 2007, when Hamas wrested control in a fight with the Palestinian faction Fatah, which dominates the Palestinian Authority. Israel withdrew from settlements in Gaza in 2005.

Israeli singer Hanan Ben Ari was filmed singing “let’s return to Gush Katif" on a military base, and photos and videos of soldiers in uniform calling to restore settlements have surfaced on social media. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads a far-right party, thanked the prime minister Sunday for his statement opposing the Palestinian Authority.

Other Israelis are skeptical of the idea. “There are voices saying let’s go back and rule Gaza. I don’t think this has broad public legitimacy," said lawmaker Ze’ev Elkin of the National Unity Party, currently in the government’s wartime coalition. “These are voices from particular factions on the extreme Israeli right."

The head of the opposition, Yair Lapid, in an interview on Israel’s public broadcaster last week, said the Palestinian Authority is the only body capable of ruling Gaza after the war. “The prime minister is not stating what is reasonable—that the Palestinian Authority will have to be brought back," he said. Netanyahu, he added, “is trapped by the extremists."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has also stressed the importance of cooperating with the Palestinian Authority to calm the restive West Bank, where the Israeli military has worked with Palestinian security forces to manage simmering violence.

Yet some in the coalition who are considered more moderate also dismiss the Palestinian Authority, saying it is unable to control the West Bank and so would be unable to control Gaza. They also say that the Palestinian Authority pays Palestinians who attack Israelis and has yet to condemn the Oct. 7 attack. The authority says it provides financial aid to families of imprisoned Palestinians.

“I think it will be suicidal," Likud lawmaker Yuli Edelstein said of a Palestinian Authority role in Gaza. He acknowledged the disagreement with the U.S. about the future of Gaza but said it was important to have “a serious discussion" and not automatically accept the “obvious" solution of the Palestinian Authority.

He said instead an international solution should be found including Arab countries.

So far, no authority other than Israel has volunteered to play a security role in Gaza during a transition to local rule by the Palestinian Authority or another Palestinian leadership. The draft communiqué of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation called for a revival of a Saudi-led proposal, first put forward In 2002, for a two-state solution.

Abbas, the Palestinian leader, has indicated he is willing to take over control of Gaza with the Palestinian Authority if Israel engages in talks about a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Presidential adviser Mahmoud Habbash said Netanyahu’s statements dismissing the Palestinian Authority role in Gaza were “radical." “He is taking a drastic decision to continue the conflict," Habbash told The Wall Street Journal.

Ahead of the war, Abbas’s approval rating among Palestinians was at about 20% and has likely fallen further, said Khalil Shikaki, head of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.

The 87-year-old Palestinian leader’s standing has diminished because of his perceived security and economic coordination with Israel, which has prolonged Israel’s occupation of territories that Palestinians want for a future state, particularly in the West Bank.

Ghassan Khatib, a lecturer at Birzeit University in the West Bank, said the Palestinian leader has few options other than to call for long-term peace negotiations. An arrangement in Gaza like Abbas currently oversees in the West Bank, where Israel manages security, and controls roads, borders and parts of the economy, would make him even more unpopular, he said.

“If he would say yes, then he would be dragged into a situation in Gaza that is even worse than the situation he is in in the West Bank," said Khatib. “This is suicide."

