Israel Reshuffles the U.S. Presidential Election Deck
Daniel Henninger ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 19 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST
SummaryThe Hamas crisis is a sudden opportunity for Nikki Haley and Mike Pence
Suddenly in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, we have a presidential election about national security. And that could shuffle the U.S. presidential-candidate deck.
