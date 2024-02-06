Israel Says It Plans Ground Offensive Into City on Border With Egypt
An operation in Rafah, a southern Gazan city where more than one million displaced civilians are sheltering from war, concerns Egypt.
TEL AVIV—Israel said it would send ground troops to fight Hamas in Rafah, a southern Gazan city on the border with Egypt where more than one million civilians are sheltering from war, a move that could imperil relations with Cairo as it mediates between the two sides.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message