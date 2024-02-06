Israel Says It Plans Ground Offensive Into City on Border With Egypt

TEL AVIV—Israel said it would send ground troops to fight Hamas in Rafah, a southern Gazan city on the border with Egypt where more than one million civilians are sheltering from war, a move that could imperil relations with Cairo as it mediates between the two sides. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are continuing this operation, and we will also reach the places where we have not yet fought in the central and southern strip, and especially the last center of gravity left in Hamas hands—Rafah," said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a news conference on Monday.

Gallant didn't provide details about how the military would target Rafah, which Israel has hit with airstrikes since the war began.

The U.S. is pressing Israel to accept a deal that would pave the way for a permanent cease-fire and the release of all the hostages still held in captivity.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the region this week for his fifth visit since Oct. 7, including a stop in Israel and the West Bank to discuss the humanitarian crisis and other matters with leaders.

Egyptian officials say Cairo is privately pressing Israel to halt its plans to fight on its border, which has become a refuge for Gazans displaced by the war. Cairo is worried that Palestinians could try to break into the country to flee the war zone, creating instability within its own borders.

Israel hasn't commented publicly on what would happen to people in Rafah if its ground forces invaded the city. Egyptian officials said that in private Israel told Cairo it would first allow people in Rafah to evacuate back to areas they had previously fled from before operating in the border town.

The Israeli prime minister’s office didn’t immediately respond to questions about discussions with Egypt.

Tent encampments have appeared along the border with Egypt, people there say. Rafah itself now has around five times its usual population. The prices of goods there have skyrocketed and residents say they are enduring a daily struggle to get essentials like food and water.

But Israeli officials say they can’t end the now four-month-long war with Hamas before dismantling the U.S.-designated terrorist group’s infrastructure for smuggling weapons across the border. Failing to do so would mean the group would be able to rearm quickly, they say.

Such an operation could be the most challenging of the war, both strategically and geopolitically, and would be fraught with tactical, political and humanitarian challenges.

The Israeli military would have to operate in a small city now filled with more than a million displaced people, many living in tents on the streets.

Shortly after Israel informed Egypt that it planned a ground operation in Rafah, Egyptian officials warned that if any Palestinians were forced to cross into the Sinai Peninsula, a decadeslong peace treaty between the two sides would be suspended.

Israel in recent weeks has also pushed Egypt to accept an Israeli military presence along the Gaza-Egypt border and to allow Israeli personnel to conduct patrols in Egyptian territory to clamp down on what it says is Hamas weapons smuggling. It has also accused Cairo of failing to prevent Hamas from smuggling arms into Gaza.

Egypt also rejected the accusation of failing to prevent weapons smuggling, as well as Israel's proposal for a presence on its border as a violation of its sovereignty.

“It must be strictly emphasized that any Israeli move in this direction will lead to a serious threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations," said Diaa Rashwan, the chairman of Egypt’s State Information Service.

Analysts say a ground offensive in Rafah is unlikely to be imminent, with Israel still bogged down in southern Gaza’s largest city, Khan Younis, the main theater of the war for over two months. Israeli military officials say their forces have taken much of it, but intense fighting is continuing in the built-up southwest of the city.

More than 27,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, the majority women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities, whose figures don't distinguish between civilians and combatants. Hamas's attack on Oct. 7 killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel is also now contending with the re-emergence of Hamas in areas of northern Gaza, where Israeli troops had evacuated after long battles to take the area at the start of the war. In recent days, Israel’s military has been forced to send troops back into those areas to re-establish control.

Straddling the border with Egypt, Rafah’s underground tunnels are a key route for smuggling weapons and materiel into the strip, Israeli officials say. Israel says that establishing more control over the border is key to demilitarizing Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, and analysts say plans to establish a buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the border are still in play.

"Without finishing [with an operation] in Rafah, it's impossible to talk about changing the reality with Gaza," said Michael Milshtein, a former head of Palestinian affairs for Israeli military intelligence.

“Leaving Rafah an open gate between the world and Gaza means that Hamas immediately will start reconstruction of its military capacities," he said.

Carrie Keller-Lynn contributed to this article.

Write to Dov Lieber at dov.lieber@wsj.com and Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com

