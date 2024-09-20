Israel scored stunning blow against Hezbollah. Its path to victory is less clear
Michael R. Gordon , Shayndi Raice , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 20 Sep 2024, 04:52 PM IST
SummaryWhether the one-two punch against the militant group results in a decisive victory remains in question.
TEL AVIV—In a long history of audacious operations, exploding pagers and walkie-talkies across Lebanon was one of Israel’s boldest feats, delivering a stunning tactical success that threw the militant group Hezbollah into disarray and which could help restore the deterrence Israel lost on Oct. 7.
