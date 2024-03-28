Israel set out to destroy Hamas and free hostages—but worries it can’t do both

TEL AVIV—Zvika Mor’s 22-year-old son Eitan was taken hostage by militants on Oct. 7, but he says he can’t support a cease-fire deal that would allow Hamas to survive, even if it would free his oldest child.

“I really care about my son," said Mor, a father of eight and life coach for teens with ADHD. “But I really understand this is a national issue. We are talking not only about my son’s life, but millions of people here, including my other kids, and grandchildren."

By contrast, Era Ben-Amo Argaman says the first priority should be releasing the hostages, even if it means leaving Hamas in power to threaten her southern Israel community, which militants overran on Oct. 7. “Any price is a good price to bring them home," she said of the hostages, some of whom are the children of close friends.

Israeli society is divided over how to give priority to the country’s two main war aims—destroying Hamas and freeing 130 hostages, including over 30 dead hostages, abducted almost six months ago. While Israel is seeking wartime unity, many see the goals as currently irreconcilable, since most hostages—hidden deep in tunnels—can’t be freed by force and Hamas is demanding that Israel allow the militant group to survive in order to release them.

“The two aims are clashing with each other, and both can’t happen," said Mitchell Barak, a political analyst at Jerusalem-based Keevoon Global Research. “There is no side that will be happy here."

The divisions have heightened as Israel negotiates with Hamas, via the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, over a cease-fire that could last six weeks and see the release of 40 Israeli hostages. These hostages would be women, including female soldiers, children, the elderly and the sick. Hamas is demanding Israel let go thousands of Palestinian prisoners, some seen as deadly terrorists in Israel. Hamas also wants Israel to agree to concessions that could preserve the group’s control over Gaza even after the U.S.-designated terror group planned and executed the worst attack in Israel’s history.

The final deal must be approved by the Israeli cabinet, which includes far-right politicians who say the price of a cease-fire that frees the hostages could be too high. Some have threatened to quit the government if a deal they oppose goes through.

Among Israeli Jews, 47% said Israel should give priority to freeing hostages, while 42% said it should put destroying Hamas first, according to the most recent public survey on the issue, a January poll by Jerusalem-based think tank the Israel Democracy Institute.

The divide falls mostly along ideological lines. Those who favor releasing hostages largely voted for left-wing or centrist parties, while those preferring to destroy Hamas supported right-wing and religious parties, the poll found.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said deciding between freeing hostages and defeating Hamas isn’t a binary choice but part of the same goal—winning the war. But threading the needle between both camps is both a matter of political survival and a nearly impossible task, analysts say.

On one side are centrist and left-wing Israelis and most families of the hostages, who have become a political force since the war began and are willing to pay a high price for their freedom. They argue the state has a fundamental moral duty to the hostages that, if breached, would undermine citizens’ sense of security for the foreseeable future. They also argue Hamas can be fought in the future, but the hostages may die in the present.

But Israel’s right wing—Netanyahu’s political base—largely opposes on moral grounds any deal that allows Hamas to survive and frees thousands of prisoners implicated in terrorist attacks, because it would imperil Israel’s national security and the lives of citizens and soldiers in the future. They say the hostages should be freed by forcing Hamas to release them through military pressure.

If Israel’s negotiating team brings back a deal seen as giving the tactical victory to Hamas, Netanyahu’s hard-right coalition partners are threatening to bolt the government. If he fails to get a deal to free hostages, his centrist partners in the emergency government could leave, engendering a wave of protests demanding elections.

Netanyahu wants a deal, according to Israeli officials close to him, but his challenge is striking a pact that keeps his current government together and doesn’t alienate his political base ahead of likely elections later this year.

In Sderot, near the Gaza border that Hamas raided on Oct. 7 following years of rocket attacks, the mostly right-wing residents interviewed by The Wall Street Journal said they are largely opposed to negotiating with Hamas.

“We need to defeat our enemies through force," said Netanel Abutbul, 22, who got married recently while on break from reserve duty in northern Israel. He moved to Sderot recently, he said, partly because it would show that Hamas had failed to deter Israelis from living there.

Israelis who oppose the current framework for an agreement often point to a 2011 deal that saw Israel free over a thousand Palestinian prisoners, many serving life sentences for terrorism offenses, in exchange for Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier who was taken captive by Hamas. Among those freed in the deal was Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, the group’s lead negotiator, and one of the masterminds of the Oct. 7 attacks.

It is a topic Zvika Mor and his son Eitan talked about last year around the Sabbath dinner table in their home in a West Bank settlement: Should Israel ever trade Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages? Eitan declared he would never want to be traded for a terrorist, because it would only encourage more kidnapping and violence. A few months later, Eitan was working at the Nova music festival as a security guard when Hamas attacked, killed hundreds of partygoers and took him and others hostage.

The conversation mirrored one Zvika had with his wife in 2006, when he told her he didn’t want to be traded for Palestinian prisoners if he was captured during a war with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

“He thought exactly like me," Zvika said of his son.

The Mors are outliers among the families of the hostages, who have been increasing protests aimed at pressuring Netanyahu to accept a deal. On Wednesday, they blocked Israel’s main highway in central Tel Aviv.

“It’s on you: no returning from Qatar without a deal," read a massive red sign that protesters unfurled along the length of the highway. ‎

“We will continue to block and disrupt as long as the hostages are there—as long as the country goes back to its routine and the government on the other hand is not doing everything to bring them back,״ said Ayala Metzger, who helped block the highway in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Metzger’s mother-in-law was freed as part of November’s hostage deal, but her 80-year-old father-in-law remains in Hamas captivity.

Sociologists say the liberal-conservative split in Israel over what price should be paid to free the hostages reflects their fundamental views about the relationship between citizens and the state.

For many religious people and right-wing Israelis, said Menachem Mautner, a professor in the faculty of law at Tel Aviv University, “the group and the state are above the individual. The individual is supposed to serve the group."

In the minds of Israel’s left wing, he said, “the state is first and foremost an instrument to preserve our lives."

Anat Peled contributed to this article.

Write to Dov Lieber at dov.lieber@wsj.com