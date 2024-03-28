Israel set out to destroy Hamas and free hostages—but worries it can’t do both

The divisions have heightened as Israel negotiates with Hamas, via the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, over a cease-fire that could last six weeks and see the release of 40 Israeli hostages. These hostages would be women, including female soldiers, children, the elderly and the sick. Hamas is demanding Israel let go thousands of Palestinian prisoners, some seen as deadly terrorists in Israel. Hamas also wants Israel to agree to concessions that could preserve the group’s control over Gaza even after the U.S.-designated terror group planned and executed the worst attack in Israel’s history.