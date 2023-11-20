Israel Shifts to Tougher Phase of Its Gaza War
David S. Cloud , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 20 Nov 2023, 02:26 PM IST
SummaryThe Israeli military is preparing to take its hunt for Palestinian militants to the enclave’s crowded south, where Hamas will almost certainly prove to be a more determined adversary.
TEL AVIV—Israel is shifting the focus of its military campaign to southern Gaza, where it will likely face the hardest stage of the six-week-old war as it seeks to crush Hamas and recover hostages amid a deepening humanitarian crisis.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less