Israel Shifts to Tougher Phase of Its Gaza War

Nearly all of the roughly two million people who live in Gaza are now crowded into schools, refugee camps and homes in the south. Since Israel imposed a total siege on the territory in October, Palestinian civilians are increasingly desperate, with dwindling supplies of food, a lack of clean water, no electricity, and sewage overflowing in the streets. Rising Palestinian casualties, with more than 12,000 dead according to health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza, will only increase international pressure for a halt in the fighting.