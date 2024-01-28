Israel Struggles to Destroy Hamas’s Gaza Tunnel Network
Nancy A. Youssef , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST
SummaryAs much as 80% of Hamas’s vast warren of tunnels under Gaza remains intact after weeks of efforts to destroy them, U.S. and Israeli officials said, hampering Israel’s central war aims.
As much as 80% of Hamas’s vast warren of tunnels under Gaza remains intact after weeks of Israeli efforts to destroy them, U.S. and Israeli officials said, hampering Israel’s central war aims.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less