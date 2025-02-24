Israel, US aim to extend cease-fire while delaying start of talks to end war
SummaryPresident Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who previously helped seal the first phase of the deal, is heading to the region to push for its continuation.
As a cease-fire that halted a 15-month-long war nears its end on Saturday, Israel and the U.S. are trying to push Hamas to extend the first phase of the truce, delaying a discussion of the hardest parts of a pact that would see a complete end to the war.
