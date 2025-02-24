Israel, US aim to extend cease-fire while delaying start of talks to end war

The move to extend the cease-fire comes as Israel and Hamas are at loggerheads over Israel’s refusal to release over 600 Palestinian prisoners as part of the terms of the deal. On Saturday, after Hamas released the six remaining living hostages set to be freed in the first phase of the deal, Israel said it would temporarily withhold the corresponding Palestinian prisoners until Hamas ended what Israel called humiliating staged ceremonies. Hamas said the move was a violation of the deal and that it wouldn’t go ahead with releasing four dead bodies on Thursday, as per the deal’s terms.