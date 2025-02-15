Israel wants to extend presence in Lebanon, testing Trump diplomacy
Jared Malsin , Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Feb 2025, 12:19 PM IST
SummaryThe cease-fire deal requires Israel’s troops to be out by Feb. 18, but the country is seeking an extension.
BEIRUT—Israel is seeking to keep control of five strategic points on high ground in southern Lebanon after the deadline for its forces to withdraw, setting up a diplomatic test for the Trump administration as it works to manage shaky cease-fires in the region.
