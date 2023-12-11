Israel Warns Hezbollah to Pull Back Forces to Avert War
Carrie Keller-Lynn , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Dec 2023, 10:35 PM IST
SummaryIsrael has evacuated tens of thousands of civilians from northern Israel and transformed border communities into de facto military bases amid fears of an expansion of the war.
TEL AVIV—Israeli officials are warning Hezbollah to pull back its forces on the Lebanese border and stop strikes to avert another war as fighting also rages in the Gaza Strip.
