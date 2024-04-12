Israel wins Gaza battles but risks losing the war
Marcus Walker , Shayndi Raice , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 12 Apr 2024, 10:25 AM IST
SummaryTactical gains haven’t achieved Israel’s strategic goals, and many in Israel’s military blame Netanyahu for avoiding hard political decisions.
TEL AVIV—For six months, Israel’s military has won battle after battle against Hamas. But as the fight loses momentum and postconflict plans fail to gel, Israel is facing the prospect of losing the war.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less