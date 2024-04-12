Israel wins Gaza battles but risks losing the war

Israeli Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus, commander of the 98th Division, made a rare public criticism of Israel’s political leaders last month when he called on them to unite and “be worthy of the soldiers" fighting and dying in Gaza. “You must make sure we do not return to Oct. 6, that all the effort and sacrifice won’t be in vain," said Goldfus. He was given an official reprimand for straying into politics.