Israeli forces push deeper into Lebanon in widening war campaign
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 15 Nov 2024, 10:30 AM IST
SummaryIsrael is sending troops into villages farther from its border, in what some former senior security officials worry could turn into a war of attrition.
TEL AVIV—Israel is expanding its ground operation in southern Lebanon, sending troops into villages farther from its border, in what some former senior security officials worry could turn into a war of attrition.
