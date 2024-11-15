Israeli forces push deeper into Lebanon in widening war campaign

Some security experts view Israel’s expanding ground operation as a tactical step to neutralize the threat of Hezbollah antitank missile attacks on Israeli border towns. They say the move is needed to convince around 60,000 civilians that they can safely return to areas they fled in fear of a Hezbollah invasion at the start of the war in October 2023. Hezbollah is now launching more than a hundred rocket attacks a day toward Israel, and its drones have penetrated air defenses to strike sensitive sites.