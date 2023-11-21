Israeli Military, Border Residents Press Netanyahu to Eliminate Hezbollah Threat
Dion Nissenbaum , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST
SummaryThe prime minister is resisting demands to take action at the Lebanon border, while issuing warnings to the Iran-backed army.
LEHAVOT HABASHAN, Israel—In the days after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel, Orna Rayn searched frantically for someone to build a wooden barricade to secure the door of a safe room in her house about 6 miles from the Lebanon border.
