Israeli soldier deaths in Gaza war are reshaping a generation

YERUCHAM, Israel—Ephraim Jackman, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier, was deployed in the Gaza Strip when he heard that a friend since childhood had been killed in battle in the enclave.

Jackman arranged to return home for a ceremony to mark his friend’s death, arriving straight from Gaza in grimy combat fatigues. It was the last time Jackman’s parents saw him. He was killed a few days later back in Gaza while trying to recover the body of a fellow soldier during a firefight with Hamas militants.

The yeshiva that Jackman and his friend attended, in the desert town of Yerucham, has lost nine students and alumni during the six-month war.

In Israel, the war is shaking a young generation that, until the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas last year, had been largely spared the violence and existential fears their parents and grandparents lived through. More than 300 Israeli soldiers were killed in the attacks—along with several hundred civilians—and at least 260 other soldiers have been killed in the fighting in Gaza. It is the highest number of fatalities for the Israeli military since a three-year war with Lebanon in the 1980s.

The fallen soldiers—overwhelmingly under 30, including many conscripts as young as 18—include religious students, left-leaning residents of kibbutzim, tech workers and members of the country’s non-Jewish minorities.

“This is a generational-changing situation. People are dying on a daily basis," says Uri Keidar, 39, the executive director of Israel Hofsheet, a civil-society organization. Keidar, who recently served more than 140 days in the army reserves, said a dozen alumni from his former high school, on a kibbutz in central Israel, have died in the war so far.

Inside Gaza, the casualties have been far higher, and Israel’s war has taken a devastating toll on the enclave’s population. Around 33,500 people have been killed there during Israel’s offensive, according to Palestinian health authorities, most of them civilians.

The losses in Israel are being felt across a spectrum of society at a time when the diverse country of more than nine million people is sharply divided politically.

“These young people paid with their lives," said Kaid Abu Latif, whose younger brother, an Israeli Arab, was killed while deployed in Gaza in January. “It is a hole that opens and doesn’t close. It is endless pain."

Ahmad Abu Latif, 26, was killed along with 20 other soldiers when militants fired on a building they were in, causing it to collapse. Ahmad was one of a small number of Muslims to serve in a combat role in the Israeli armed forces.

“Ahmad was proud of being a Muslim. Ahmad was proud of being Bedouin. Ahmad was proud of the place he lived in," his brother said. He left behind a wife and a 1-year-old daughter.

Many people in Israel know someone who has been injured or killed in the war, and a number of schools have multiple alumni among the dead. Mor Metro-West High School, a secular public school in the central Israeli city of Ra’anana, has lost seven former students since Oct. 7, including a 20-year-old soldier who died March 31. One female alum, a soldier, is being held hostage in Gaza.

Amnon Bar Natan, the school’s longtime former principal, attended all seven funerals. “It was very, very hard for me on a personal level," he said.

The pain of losing young men in combat is also felt acutely at Yerucham’s yeshiva, or school for advanced Talmudic studies, which has around 300 students. One day, after two more students were killed in Gaza, “we came to the morning prayer and we couldn’t say anything. The students expected us to say something, but we were unable to," said Chaim Wolfson, one of the head rabbis.

Many of the students at Yerucham’s yeshiva serve in combat units, which puts them at higher risk. That is because they are part of a movement within Orthodox Judaism known as Religious Zionism, which sees fighting for Israel as an essential part of the faith.

The growing prominence of Religious Zionist soldiers in the military represents a shift from the past, when the armed forces were grounded in the secular and often left-leaning part of society. It is also making it harder to justify the exemption from compulsory military service of ultra-Orthodox Jews, a controversial privilege that dates back to the founding of Israel.

The right-wing government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which relies on the support of ultra-Orthodox politicians, has presented a bill that would expand the criteria for military service while still excluding the ultra-Orthodox. The special treatment enjoyed by that community is fueling broad discontent over how the burden of war is being distributed at a time when the military needs manpower. A prominent, secular member of Netanyahu’s unity government, Benny Gantz, is threatening to pull out if such a bill passes.

“The idea that some people don’t serve at the moment, in this crisis, it’s infuriating," said Keidar, whose organization deals with issues of religion and state. He says he disagrees with Religious Zionists “on pretty much everything" with one exception: “They go to yeshivas and they go to the army. They show it’s doable."

Despite the losses, dozens more students at the yeshiva in Yerucham are waiting to be drafted by the army this spring. Yehudah Corn, a 20-year-old student, said the prospect of enlisting during a war was both stressful and motivating.

“We want to learn the Torah and to build our relationship with God. We also want to serve our country, to go through what everyone here goes through," he said.

When Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, Jackman and other fourth-year students at Yerucham had recently completed their compulsory military service and were preparing to resume their full-time studies. The army called them back.

Jackman, who was killed in late December, was known at the yeshiva for his piano-playing and for showing up in the study hall earlier than other students. When the Israeli military started mobilizing for the invasion of Gaza, Jackman phoned army officers to try to secure a part in it. “He was so motivated," said his mother, Liat Jackman. “He was very intense in whatever he did."

Yeshiva students try to follow the rules of Orthodox Jewish practice during their deployments in Gaza, including praying three times a day and studying religious texts. They sometimes find the Israeli military’s secular environment—in which men and women mix freely—to be a culture shock. But fighting side by side on the battlefield has at times also helped bridge the divides.

Jackman’s friend, Eitan Rosenzweig, who was killed in November, was a deeply religious student and talented artist who once drew an 11-foot-long scroll depicting the history of the Jewish people. After being deployed to Gaza, he was unsettled by the presence of a female paramedic in the crew of his cramped armored vehicle.

“Wow, they put a woman with us, that’s not OK," he told his parents in a phone call. By the next call, he was getting used to it and said her name was Maayan. After Rosenzweig’s death, Maayan attended a mourning ritual for him in Yerucham. “They became friends," his mother, Hagit, said.

