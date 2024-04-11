Israeli soldier deaths in Gaza war are reshaping a generation

In Israel, the war is shaking a young generation that, until the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas last year, had been largely spared the violence and existential fears their parents and grandparents lived through. More than 300 Israeli soldiers were killed in the attacks—along with several hundred civilians—and at least 260 other soldiers have been killed in the fighting in Gaza. It is the highest number of fatalities for the Israeli military since a three-year war with Lebanon in the 1980s.