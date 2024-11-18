Israeli strikes in Lebanon stir fears of sectarian strife
Sune Engel Rasmussen ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 1 min read 18 Nov 2024, 10:31 AM IST
SummaryLebanon’s religious fault lines are straining as Israel’s war with the Hezbollah militant group grinds on.
DEIR BILLA, Lebanon—Christians in this small northern Lebanese village keep a lookout at night for unwanted visitors, asking drivers headed up the hill toward the Shia part of the neighborhood what their purpose is. They have installed cameras and often sit around until 3 a.m. smoking shisha, keeping an eye on the road.
