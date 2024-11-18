Israeli strikes in Lebanon stir fears of sectarian strife

Christians and Shia Muslims live side-by-side here and were already on edge before the airstrike. In September, days after Israel remotely detonated thousands of sabotaged pagers and walkie-talkies in the hands of Hezbollah members, a group of men arrived seeking shelter. Residents saw the men had injuries on their faces and hands. They persuaded them to leave, fearing that the village could be targeted if they were linked to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group deemed a terrorist organization by the U.S.