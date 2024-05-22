Israeli troops in Rafah seize half of Gaza’s border with Egypt
Stephen Kalin , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 May 2024, 07:02 PM IST
SummaryEgyptian officials say Israel intends to dominate the strategic corridor by the end of this month as it pushes further into the city of Rafah in pursuit of Hamas.
Israel has seized at least half of the Gaza Strip’s 9-mile southern border with Egypt, a strategic corridor that Egyptian officials say Israel intends to dominate by the end of this month as it pushes further into the city of Rafah in pursuit of Hamas.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less