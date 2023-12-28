Israel-Iran tensions fuel fears war could spread beyond Gaza
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Dec 2023, 05:07 PM IST
SummaryIranian-backed militants and Israeli forces trade fire around northern Israel, heightening fears that the war in Gaza could spread.
Iranian-backed militants and Israeli forces traded fire around northern Israel, heightening fears that the war in Gaza could spill into a broader regional conflict including Lebanon and Syria.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less