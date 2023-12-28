Israel-Iran tensions fuel fears war could spread beyond Gaza

The slow-burning conflict in Israel and Lebanon has taken place in parallel to Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza, where more than 21,000 people, most of them women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, according to the authorities in the enclave. The number includes both militants and combatants. Hamas killed more than 1,200 people, most of them civilians, during the incursion inside Israel on Oct. 7, according to Israel.