Modi chaired a meeting on West Asia's escalating tensions, focusing on its effects on trade and petroleum supplies. India stressed the importance of dialogue to resolve issues and prevent regional escalation, while condemning terrorism and supporting peace efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday evening to discuss the outbreak of fresh hostilities in West Asia, sources said.

The sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said the West Asia conflict and its impact on trade and supply of petroleum products was discussed in the meeting.

India has voiced deep concern over the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and said the conflict must not take a wider regional dimension.

It has also called for addressing all issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, especially after the Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel hits Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters In the latest development, Israel said it has hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The Israel Defense Forces claimed to have killed Hezbollah leader Mahmoud Yusef Anisi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anisi was "a senior terrorist involved in Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile manufacturing chain in Lebanon," according to the Israeli military.

On September 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia.

"Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability," Modi said.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is a cabinet committee of Union government that discusses, debates and is the final decision-making body on senior appointments in the national security apparatus, defence policy and expenditure, and generally all matters of India's national security.

Prime Minister of India, Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Finance and Minister of External Affairs are the members.

The National Security Adviser, the Cabinet Secretary and the Defence Secretary have also been attendees of the CCS meetings.

(With PTI inputs)