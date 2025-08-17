Israelis hold nationwide protests and strike to end the Gaza war
Polls show that close to 80% of Israelis support stopping the fighting in exchange for the return of hostages, but the government plans to expand it.
TEL AVIV—The families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza led nationwide protests and a strike calling for their loved ones to be freed and for an end to the war in Gaza, a sign of growing domestic pressure to wrap up the fighting even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he plans to expand it.