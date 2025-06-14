Israel’s attacks leave Iran’s supreme leader exposed—with no good options
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Jun 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Summary
Tehran’s bruising fight with Israel has left its military weakened and unable to respond in kind to Israeli attacks.
Israel’s devastating attack on Iran has put the Islamic Republic in existential peril and exposed deep vulnerabilities in the intelligence services that have kept Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in power for nearly four decades.
