Israel’s bomb shelters are last line of defense as Iran strike looms
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Aug 2024, 11:54 AM IST
SummaryIsrael has been building infrastructure to protect civilians from a major aerial attack since its founding.
TEL AVIV—When air-raid sirens sound, Israelis all know where to go—a system of bomb shelters dating back five decades that are built to withstand most conventional missiles.
