Israel’s Far Right Plots a ‘New Gaza’ Without Palestinians
Margherita Stancati , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Jan 2024, 11:48 AM IST
SummaryIsrael still has no concrete plan for what will happen in Gaza after the war, but its influential far right has a clear goal in mind: the Jewish resettlement of the strip.
JERUSALEM—Eitan Cahn has a vision for the future of Gaza City. He wants to turn it into a high-tech, green city that will draw Jewish residents and foreign tourists alike. It would be renamed “New Gaza," and Palestinians wouldn’t be welcome.
