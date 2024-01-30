Israel’s Far Right Plots a ‘New Gaza’ Without Palestinians

After Israel captured the West Bank and Gaza in 1967, Israel began building settlements in both territories. Derided at first, the Gush Emunim—or bloc of the faithful—movement, founded in the early 1970s to promote the building of Jewish settlements in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, has left a legacy of nearly 750,000 Israelis living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The settlements are regarded as illegal by most countries and are considered by many to have undermined efforts to create a sovereign Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza.