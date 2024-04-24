Israel’s hunt for one elusive militant brings Gaza tactics to West Bank
Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 24 Apr 2024, 01:07 PM IST
SummaryAirstrikes, drones and ground troops targeting militants are turning Palestinian territory into another war front.
BALATA CAMP, West Bank—Residents dove into their homes here as gunfire rang through the crowded warren of apartment buildings in June. Soon word got out: Undercover Israeli forces had arrived and were again trying to kill Abdullah Abu Shalal.
