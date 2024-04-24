Israel’s hunt for one elusive militant brings Gaza tactics to West Bank

The Israeli military said it set its sights on Abu Shalal after his unit carried out a shooting attack in an Israeli settlement that injured two people in April 2023. He also led an attack against Israeli soldiers, injuring one, the Israeli military said. He belonged to the Balata cell of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, a loosely arranged coalition of militant groups that was associated with the secular Fatah party during its leadership under the late Palestinian figure Yasser Arafat. The U.S. and European Union have designated Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade as a terrorist organization.