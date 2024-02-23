Israel’s Military Draft Exempts Ultra-Orthodox Jews. The War in Gaza Is Testing That Pact.
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Feb 2024, 03:19 PM IST
SummaryThe defense ministry wants troops and reservists to serve longer—sparking demands to end the military service exemption for a slice of Israeli society.
BNEI BRAK, Israel—For almost as long as the state of Israel has existed, the draft that powers the tiny country’s outperforming military has exempted its ultra-Orthodox Jews. The conflict in Gaza has reignited resentment about that pact and sparked new calls to upend it, as the Defense Ministry pushes for regular soldiers and reservists to serve longer and keep Israel’s ranks stocked.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less