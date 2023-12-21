Israel’s Military Says Gaza City Tunnel Network Served Hamas Senior Leadership
SummaryThe military said that tunnel shafts were found in the residences and offices of senior Hamas officials and that they allowed for covert descent through elevators and stairs.
The Israeli military released footage of a tunnel network in Gaza City that it said provided Hamas’s senior leadership and operatives covert passage across the enclave.
