Israel’s Netanyahu confronts altered political landscape in US
Dov Lieber , Sabrina Siddiqui , Lara Seligman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Jul 2024, 01:21 PM IST
SummaryThe Israeli prime minister’s speech to Congress risks antagonizing both Democrats and Republicans amid the U.S. election season.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress on Wednesday drops one of the world’s most polarizing politicians into the middle of an unprecedented U.S. political shake-up, a risky combination as he tries to win support from both parties for his country and its war.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less