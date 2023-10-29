Israel’s new plan to encircle Hamas
The Economist 7 min read 29 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Summary
- The unfolding invasion could take months or even a year
AS NIGHT FELL over the Gaza Strip on October 27th, the Palestinian mobile-phone networks in the coastal enclave stopped working. Rumours soon spread that Israel had begun a ground invasion of the territory. A terse statement from the army confirmed that ground operations were “expanding" but offered no other details. The few cameras that offered a view into Gaza captured some of the fiercest bombardment yet in the three-week war between Israel and Hamas, the militant Islamist group that controls the strip.
