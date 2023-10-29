Israel’s new plan to encircle Hamas

Worries about a second front in northern Israel have also subsided. In the days after the Hamas attack Israel called up 360,000 reservists, many of whom were sent to reinforce the border with Lebanon amid fears of a similar assault by Hizbullah, the Shia militant group and political party. Though tensions remain high, Israel believes Hizbullah and Iran, its patron, are wary of broadening the conflict. Both Israeli and Arab officials say Hizbullah has suffered more casualties than expected—it admits around 50 of its militants have been killed so far—and may be reassessing its tactics. The Israeli army may consider sending home some of its reservists, whose mobilisation is a heavy burden on the economy.

