Israel’s next move after Iran attack involves complex calculations
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Apr 2024, 07:43 PM IST
SummaryDecision makers must balance the need to deter Iran with the desire to strengthen a tenuous government coalition and achieve their war aims in Gaza.
TEL AVIV—Israel is inclined to punish Tehran for the drone and missile barrage that represented Iran’s first-ever direct attack on its territory, but it faces a difficult challenge of finding a way of doing so that avoids further escalation, preserves the partnership that helped fend off the assault and doesn’t derail its war aims in Gaza.
